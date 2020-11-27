1/1
Carl H. Lewis
1935 - 2020
WELLSVILLE - Carl H. Lewis, P.E., 85, of Wellsville, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) in Wellsville.

Born Oct. 25, 1935, in Wellsville, he was the son of Arthur Dennison and Mildred Quick Lewis.

Raised in Little Genesee, he was a 1953 graduate of Bolivar Central School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Roanoke for five years, with tours in the Far East and Australia.

Mr. Lewis was a licensed professional engineer, working in various capacities for a number of electronics, aeronautics and manufacturing companies. He finished his career as a consultant in quality engineering and source inspection, both domestically and internationally.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying golf, hunting, fishing and managing the trails and timber on the family's wooded property. In later years, he greatly enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with family at the family's vacation home on Keuka Lake.

Surviving besides his wife, Nancy, are two sons, Scott Lewis of Wellsville and Craig (Sarah) Lewis of Webster; two daughters, Lori (Karl) Vossler of Purcellville, Va. and Kim (Dan) Johnson of Wellsville; three grandchildren, Sam Lewis and Megan Lewis, both of Webster, and Elizabeth Vossler of Purcellville; a brother, Keith (Sandy) Lewis of Mesa, Ariz., and their sons Mark and Todd and their respective families; and his aunt, Lucille Dickerson of Belmont.

A private graveside service will be held in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery, Angelica, with Rev. Stephen Crowell officiating.

The family asks that memorials be directed to the Wellsville Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 53, Wellsville, NY 14895; or to Genesee River Wilds at www.geneseeriverwilds.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
