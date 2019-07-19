|
O'BRIEN, Fla. - Carl Lewis Houben Sr., 82, of O'Brien, passed away Thursday (July 11, 2019).
The Olean, N.Y., native moved to Branford from Central Florida in 1997, owned Houben Carpentry and was a Korean Conflict veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Houben is survived by his daughter, Tina Houben Branvold of Oviedo; sons, Carl (Judy) Houben Jr. of Smethport, Pa., and Terry (Tina) Houben of O'Brien; sisters, Connie Eaton and Cindy Moscato, both of Eustis; brother, Gene Houben of Eustis; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Copeland; and brother, Richard Houben.
The Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Live Oak and Branford, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 19, 2019