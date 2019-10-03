|
HUME - Carl M. Belford Sr., of 10864 Claybed Road, died Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) in his home.
He was born June 10, 1936, in Duncan, Ill., a son of the late Delbert and Charlotte Eckley Belford. On April 20, 1963, in Washington, D.C., he married Loraine E. "Cookie" Belford, who predeceased him Aug. 4, 2018.
Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1962 to 1968. He was a truck driver for E&L Transport in Lorain, Ohio, and later for ATI in Buffalo until his retirement. After his retirement he drove for Emerling Farms in Perry.
He enjoyed tinkering with and collecting a wide range of items.
Surviving are his children, Catherine Bentley of Hume, Carl (Tami) Belford Jr. of Fillmore, Carol (Keith) Hennard of Fillmore, Laurie (Christopher) White of Fillmore and Thomas (Katherine) Belford of Nunda; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Opie and Barb Zackman, both of Peoria, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) in the Hume Baptist Church. Pastor Joel Stroud will officiate. Military honors accorded by the D. Victor Thomas Post 1155 of Fillmore. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired to may be made to , 801 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517; or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 3, 2019