GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Carl R. Simons Sr., 68, of Great Valley, died Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Jan. 25, 1951, in Independence, Mo., he was the son of the late Norman C. and Mildred L. Cook Simons. He was married in Mansfield to the former Sandra A. Kelley, who survives.
Mr. Simons was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
He had been employed as a sawmill director for Donver Inc. in Salamanca for over 10 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He loved being alone or on the Allegany River.
Surviving, besides his wife, are a daughter, Natalie (Roger Phearsdorf) Simons of Kill Buck; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Dixie (Harry) Magara of Kill Buck; a brother, Howard Simons of Missouri; two stepsons, Ronnie Waite of Salamanca and Robert Waite of Great Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Carl Simons Jr.; and a sister, Linda Opel.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (May 17, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 16, 2019