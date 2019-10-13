Home

Carl V. Beechner Obituary
EAST ROCHESTER - Carl V. Beechner left this world, for his eternal home, on Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019).

Carl was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Carl is survived by his wife of 29 years, Brenda Beechner; daughter, Tracey (Kevin) VanderNaald; son, Jason (Keri) Beechner; stepson, David Browne; grandchildren, Elliott and Colin VanderNaald and Miles and Nora Beechner; brother, Donald Beechner Sr.; and a special furbaby, Bella Browne; and many friends and family.

He was predeceased by parents, Harold and Alice Beechner.

Friends may call at 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at the First Baptist Church of East Rochester, 119 W. Elm St., East Rochester, where a Celebration of Life will begin at noon.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the church or Open Door Missions in Carl's memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harloff Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
