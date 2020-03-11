|
FRANKLINVILLE - Carl W. Fridman Jr., of Franklinville, died Friday (March 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, at the age of 83.
He was born July 3, 1936, in South Wales, a son of the late Carl and Celeste Hoerner Fridman Sr. His wife, Gloria M. Boundy Fridman, whom he married June 28, 1958, in South Wales, passed away Jan. 14, 2010.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served from 1956 to 1958. He had worked at Fisher Price in Holland for 35 years. Afterwards he had worked for Bush Industries in Little Valley for five years and for MRC Bearing in Jamestown for five years as a machinist until his retirement.
He was a member of the Farmersville Station Baptist Church, a life member of the Franklinville VFW and life member of the Farmersville Station Volunteer Fire Department. He had served on the Farmersville Town Board and served as the Franklinville Boy Scouts district commissioner.
Carl enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his children, Roger (Patty) Fridman of Farmersville, Doreen (Glenn) Tibbs of Winslow, Ariz. and Sue Ann (Jason) Simmons of Holland; his grandchildren, James (Nicol) Fridman, Trisha (Erik) Wineberg, Robert (Sara) Tibbs, Shane Simmons, Jerid Simmons and Carlee Simmons; his great-grandchildren, Michael Fridman, Emma Fridman and Lennox Wineberg; his siblings, Wallace Fridman of Arcade, Fred Fridman of Holland, Joe Fridman of Holland, Anna Opferbeck of Springville, Mary (John) Koch of Florida and Celeste Redick of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister, Margaret.
A private service was held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmersville Baptist Church, 9791 Church St., Farmersville Station, NY 14060.
Arrangements were completed by W. S. Davis Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Main St., Arcade.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2020