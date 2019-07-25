UMATILLA, Fla. - Carlotta Beatrice Tucker, 91, passed away peacefully Friday (July 19, 2019) at her home in Umatilla, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia.



She was born Oct. 8, 1927, in Olean, N.Y., and was a graduate of Olean High School.



Carlotta loved her family and cherished every occasion to be with them. She also loved going out to dinner for prime rib and sitting by the lakeside watching the sunset over the water.



She leaves behind her sister, Bobbi Arnold of Cuba, N.Y.; and seven children, Roxy (Bob) Schieler of St Augustine, Lewis (Debbrah) Tucker of South Carolina, Dale Tucker of Portville, N.Y., Patricia Tucker (Earl Welborn) of Wilkesboro, N.C., Brian (Cathy) Tucker of Salem, Mo., Jamie Warren of Orlando and David (Lisa) Tucker of Umatilla, with whom she lived with the last five years of her life. She also has 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joseph Tucker.



Final arrangements are pending. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 25, 2019