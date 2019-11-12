|
|
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - On Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Carmella A. Marra, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 74, near her home in Williamsburg, surrounded by loved ones.
Carmella A. Marra, born Jan. 4, 1945, to the late Mary Grace DiCerbo and Vincent Marra in Olean, N.Y.
Carmella lived life as passionate as can be and lived to make the most of every moment. She was always on the go and we always said that she could run circles around all of us, and boy oh boy, we were not kidding.
Carmella's commitment to the AA community was inspiring and touched countless lives. Her passion for recovery, and diligence in this field, generated many flourishing friendships, which she valued deeply. Carmella was an avid volunteer and lived to serve others.
She retired from the New York State Department of Corrections as a CASAC counselor, where she ran the CASAT program. As a substance abuse counselor for over 25 years, Carmella was truly fulfilled by her work. Her love of people and strong desire to help them, speaks to the selfless individual she was.
In addition to her work, Carmella was a long standing volunteer at the Theresa House, a hospice home in the town she lived in, before moving to Virginia in 2016. Carmella enjoyed adventure, traveling abroad, and spending as much time with her family as possible.
She was an excellent cook and baker. Carmella embraced her Italian heritage through her gnocchis and various pasta dishes. One of her treasured past times was baking cookies with her beloved grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed this precious teaching and baking time, especially around the holidays. She will be greatly missed.
Carmella is survived by, and will live on through, her three daughters, Michelle (Steve) Chamberlain, Gia Gordon (Linda Young) and Margaret (David) Spencer; 10 grandchildren, Cortney(DJ) Bzduch, Casey (Trevor) Healey and Ally Chamberlain. Eowyn, Giana, Seneca and Sarafina Gordon and Andrea, Ava and David Spencer; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Bzduch; a brother-in-law, Michael Byrne of Olean; a sister-in-law, Mary Barbara Marra (Gene) Nara, originally of Olean; Richard (Linda) Betts; and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony "Mize" Marra and Louie Marra; her sisters, Teresa (Samuel) Samuelson and Mary Lou Byrne; as well as her nephew, Louie Marra; and her niece, Sandra (Timothy) McKeever.
At Carmella's wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Carmella's memory may be made to Theresa House of Geneseo, N.Y. or Suzanne's Comfort Care of Perry, N.Y.
For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence, visit eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC, 98 N. Main St., Perry, N.Y.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019