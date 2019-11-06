|
Carol Ann Clark
RENO, Nev. - Carol Ann Clark died Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) in Reno, after a lengthy illness.
Carol was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Allegany N.Y., to Ronald John Davis and Nancy Ann Quattrone.
She graduated from Allegany Central High School and spent much of her adult life in Reno.
She will be remembered for being a wonderful cook and baker. Carol enjoyed reading and taking walks.
Carol is survived by many loving family members, including her three children, Mike (April) Clark and their children, Joey and Gabby, Mark (Tami) Clark and their children, Kyle and Tayler, and Melissa (Anthony) Edwards, all of Reno; and four brothers, Robert (Mary) Davis, Tom (Penny) Davis, Gary (Jan) Davis and John Davis, all of Allegany.
Carol was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Birmingham of Allegany.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2019