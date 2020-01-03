Home

Carol F. Jedrosko

Carol F. Jedrosko Obituary
OLEAN - Carol F. Jedrosko, 79, of 1118 Spruce St., passed away Sunday (December 30, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Nov. 15, 1940, in Franklinville, she was the daughter of Joseph Melvin and Ruth Frances Swartz Swanson. On Sept. 9, 1961, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, in Olean, she married Edward J. Jedrosko, who predeceased her Aug. 19, 2019.

Carol was a parishioner of the former Transfiguration Church, and later was a member of St. John's Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family in a loving home, and where she enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, and watching the outdoor animals in her yard.

Surviving are four sons, Greg (Millie) Jedrosko and Ronald Jedrosko, both of Olean, Mark (Beja) Jedrosko of Byron, Ga. and Gary (Katie) Jedrosko of Jane Lew, W. Va.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane (Donald) Howard of Grand Haven, Mich.; a brother, James Swanson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Daniel J. Jedrosko on Dec. 11, 2018; and several brothers and sisters.

Friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
