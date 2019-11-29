|
ELDRED, Pa. - Carol l. Crawford, 81, of Barded Brook Road, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor, following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 18, 1938, in Westons Mills, N.Y., she was a daughter of Carl and Mary Vanyo Campbell. On Feb. 23, 1957, in Eldred, she married Herman C. Crawford, who passed away Sept. 7, 1999.
Carol was a 1956 graduate of Eldred High School and had resided on Barden Brook since 1969. She had been employed at the Olean (N.Y.) Tile Company for many years, retiring in 1993.
She was a member of the Eldred United Methodist Church, where she had been active with the choir for many years; a member of the Red Hatted Rebels of Eldred; and the Barden Brook Lunchers Club.
Carol enjoyed bird watching and hosting family parties, traveling and riding on the Harley with her husband.
Surviving are one son, Steve (Sherri) Crawford of Eldred; four daughters, Holly (Matthew) Petteys of Port Allegany, Tammy (Mark) Goins of Georgetown, S.C., Sheila (Alan) Caswell of Willow Springs, N.C. and Andrea Hewett of Eldred; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl (Joanne) Campbell of Eldred; and two sisters, Yvonne Stowell of Mt. Morris, N.Y. and Mary Lou "Hooty" (James) Irons of Eldred; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Eldred United Methodist Church, with the Rev. James Cannistraci, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Eldred United Methodist Church.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 29, 2019