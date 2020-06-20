FARMERSVILLE - Carol R. Fitzpatrick, formerly of Ellicottville, died Thursday (June 18, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Jan. 25, 1934, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Hornung Keller Sr. In 1959, in Bradford, Pa., she married Dale Johnson who died in 1982. In 1987, she married Gerard "Jess" Fitzpatrick, who died in 2006.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a 1951 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Olean, Class of 1970, where she was class president.
Carol retired in 1988, from the Gowanda Psychiatric Center, in the Medical Surgery unit.
She was a member of Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church in Ellicottville, and enjoyed bingo.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Colleen) Johnson of Franklinville and David A. Johnson of Farmersville; a daughter, Nancy (Daniel) Fitzpatrick of Ellicottville; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Gene Delaney) Campbell of Sandusky; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Lynne Baldwin in 1999; a brother, Joseph (Virginia) Kellner; and a sister, Louise Kellner.
A private family gathering will be held Tuesday (June 23, 2020) in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, in Franklinville. A graveside service will follow in Maple Cemetery in Mansfield.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.