PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Carol R. Galford, 81, of South Main Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) in her home.
Born Oct. 27, 1938, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Max R. and Ruth Carl Shelley. On Feb. 5, 1972, in Eldred, she married Bruce C. Galford, who died Sept. 19, 2011.
She was a lifetime resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.
Carol was a childcare provider for many different families in the area before her retirement. She enjoyed working with children.
She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany, where she was a member of the Covenant Women and taught Sunday school.
Carol enjoyed sewing, playing dominos and many different card games, but most of all enjoyed being with her family.
Surviving are four sons, Ronald (Tina) Wilfong and Robert Wilfong, both of Port Allegany, William (Kathleen Denny) Wilfong of Rockford, Ill. and Bruce C. Galford Jr. of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Debra (Marlin) Appleby of Port Allegany, Marie (Robert) Haefner of Winfield and Abby Galford of Port Allegany; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert C. Shelley of Port Allegany and John Kephart of Middle-town, Ohio; two sisters, Jane (Joseph) Kaziska of Port Allegany and Susan Carpenter of Norfolk, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; a son, Dennis Wilfiong; and a brother, Ralph Peasley.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) in the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020), with Rev. Michael Culver, pastor, and Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, co-officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Please respect health measures with masks and social distancing.
Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.