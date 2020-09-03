1/
Carol R. Galford
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Carol R. Galford, 81, of South Main Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) in her home.

Born Oct. 27, 1938, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Max R. and Ruth Carl Shelley. On Feb. 5, 1972, in Eldred, she married Bruce C. Galford, who died Sept. 19, 2011.

She was a lifetime resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.

Carol was a childcare provider for many different families in the area before her retirement. She enjoyed working with children.

She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany, where she was a member of the Covenant Women and taught Sunday school.

Carol enjoyed sewing, playing dominos and many different card games, but most of all enjoyed being with her family.

Surviving are four sons, Ronald (Tina) Wilfong and Robert Wilfong, both of Port Allegany, William (Kathleen Denny) Wilfong of Rockford, Ill. and Bruce C. Galford Jr. of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Debra (Marlin) Appleby of Port Allegany, Marie (Robert) Haefner of Winfield and Abby Galford of Port Allegany; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert C. Shelley of Port Allegany and John Kephart of Middle-town, Ohio; two sisters, Jane (Joseph) Kaziska of Port Allegany and Susan Carpenter of Norfolk, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; a son, Dennis Wilfiong; and a brother, Ralph Peasley.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) in the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020), with Rev. Michael Culver, pastor, and Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, co-officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Please respect health measures with masks and social distancing.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Switzer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved