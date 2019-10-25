|
SALAMANCA - Mrs. Carol Schreckengost, 82, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Oct. 10, 1937, in Philippi, W.V., she was the daughter of the late Noel and Georgia Poling. She was married on Jan. 7, 1956, to Mr. William "Bill" Schreckengost, who predeceased her on Oct. 17, 2015.
She had been employed, in the housekeeping department, of the former Salamanca District Hospital. She had also been employed as a machinist, at Fitzpatrick & Weller, in Ellicottville, for over 15 years, and at the Salamanca PennySaver.
Mrs. Schreckengost was a member of the Church of Christ, in Salamanca, and the Salamanca Senior Center.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, and will be remembered for her generosity and her famous fruitcake. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, and listening to music.
Surviving are five daughters, Carla (David) Van Note of Eden, Dodie (Jay) Nolet of Salamanca, Tina (Paul) Gullifer of Kane, Pa., Fay (Mike) Schaefer of Maryland and Mary (Billy) Owens of Kill Buck; two sons, LeRoy (Jamie) Schreckengost of Vail, Ariz. and Adam (Patti) Schreckengost of Hamburg;14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Dorothy Daugherty of West Virginia, Mary Burner of Ohio, Donna (Steve) Stevens of Arizona, Sharon Johnson of North Carolina and Nancy (Larry) Pierce of Salamanca; two brothers, Noel (Linda) Poling of Salamanca and Virgile (Sandra) Poling of Bradford, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Rolanna Kim Schreckengost; three sisters, Ruth Carder, Norma Jean Jones and Theresa Weidlich.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26,2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, with Bruce Roberts, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the .
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019