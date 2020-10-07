OLEAN - Carol V. Harris, of Olean, passed away peacefully Monday (Oct. 5, 2020).
Born May 26, 1934, in McKean, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mabel Cramer Swanson. She first married Frank Raine, and later James Harris, both of whom predeceased her.
Carol was a graduate of Salamanca High School and she also earned her business degree. Carol was a devoted homemaker to her children and husband.
Carol's passion was her lifelong membership with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, volunteering with fundraising charities throughout the community and serving as an officer locally. She also served as the past Madam of the State President.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, traveling and going out to eat.
Surviving are four daughters, Kathleen (Tom Wright) Raine of Newfield, Linda (Ronald) Harrier of Gettysburg, Pa., Carolyn Raine of Olean and Virginia Turek of Olean; three stepchildren, Jane (Jim Caskey) Dickerson of Bradford, Scott Harris of Salamanca and Honor (David) Fries of Cuba; a special nephew, Wayne Deszcz of Dunkirk; one brother, Richard Swanson of Buena Park, Calif.; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by one son, Glenn Raine.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville. Use of a mask is required during visitation and services.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Marie Lorenz Dialysis Center, 623 Main St., Olean.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.