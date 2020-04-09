|
|
ADDISON - Carole Ann Gluck Rought, age 77, of Addison, peacefully passed away Sunday (April 5, 2020) at her home.
She was born March 5, 1943, in Olean, the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Gluck. She married Burton Rought on June 6, 1986.
Carole was a graduate of Olean High School and later graduated from Elmira College with her associate's degree.
She was employed by Steuben County as a confidential secretary for many years, until her retirement in 2008.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and caring for wild birds. Carole will be remembered for her great sense of humor, selfless generosity and kindness to others.
Carole is survived by stepchildren, Sarah (Sara Betts) Payne and Michael Rought, both of Addison; five grandchildren; and siblings, Francis "Duke" Gluck of Kansas, Gary Gluck of Cuba and Sandra Carpenter of Olean.
In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by her husband, Burton Rought.
It was Carole's wish that there be no services.
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2020