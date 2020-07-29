OLEAN - Carole L. Walters, of 2570 Canal Ave., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.
Carole was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Salamanca, and was the daughter of Wellington and Eleanore Bullock Hurd. On Oct. 16, 1994, in Salamanca, she married her loving husband, Robert Light, who survives.
Carole attended Salamanca schools and lived most of her life in Rochester. She enjoyed being at home, going to flea markets, auctions and yard sales.
Along with her loving husband, Carole is survived by two stepsons, Robert W. Light III and Johnathan J. Light and their families of Carrollton; two sisters, Gigi (Dave) Wintchell of Allegany and Diane (David) Ball of Limestone; and several nieces and nephews.
Carole was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Michael Hurd in 1994; and two sisters, Tina Hurd in 2006 and Alice Hurd in 2008.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Rick Price, pastor of the Bradford Church of Christ, will officiate. Please use precautions, including wearing a mask, when you visit.
