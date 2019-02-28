Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn B. Perkins. View Sign

CANEADEA - Carolyn B. Perkins, of Caneadea, went to be with her Lord Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019).



She was born in Medford, Mass., a daughter of Joseph and Mary Hayden Bailey IV. She was married to T. Clark Perkins for 73 years until his death in 2011.



Carolyn became a committed Christian as an adult and her love of Christ as her Lord and Savior was the hallmark of her life.



She was the last surviving charter member of the South Shore Baptist Church in Hingham, Mass., a big supporter of foreign missions and led many sunday schools, Bible studies and vacation Bible schools.



She was Club Champion for several years at the Cohasset Golf Club in Massachusetts, with at least one hole-in-one in her record, and she worked as a model in Boston prior to her marriage.



Carolyn was a loving mother to her two sons, Robert Perkins, who predeceased her in 2018, and Richard (Valerie) Perkins, and was a dedicated grandmother.



Surviving, in addition to Richard, are five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at High Street Cemetery, Hingham, at a later date.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.



Memorials if desired may be made to Caneadea United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 625, Caneadea, NY 14717.



Online condolences may be made at CANEADEA - Carolyn B. Perkins, of Caneadea, went to be with her Lord Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019).She was born in Medford, Mass., a daughter of Joseph and Mary Hayden Bailey IV. She was married to T. Clark Perkins for 73 years until his death in 2011.Carolyn became a committed Christian as an adult and her love of Christ as her Lord and Savior was the hallmark of her life.She was the last surviving charter member of the South Shore Baptist Church in Hingham, Mass., a big supporter of foreign missions and led many sunday schools, Bible studies and vacation Bible schools.She was Club Champion for several years at the Cohasset Golf Club in Massachusetts, with at least one hole-in-one in her record, and she worked as a model in Boston prior to her marriage.Carolyn was a loving mother to her two sons, Robert Perkins, who predeceased her in 2018, and Richard (Valerie) Perkins, and was a dedicated grandmother.Surviving, in addition to Richard, are five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held at High Street Cemetery, Hingham, at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.Memorials if desired may be made to Caneadea United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 625, Caneadea, NY 14717.Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Kopler-Williams Funeral Home

21 N Genesee St

Fillmore , NY 14735

(585) 567-2206 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close