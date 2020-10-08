1/
Carolyn G. Stives
1949 - 2020
BOLIVAR - Carolyn G. Stives, 70, a former Bolivar resident and a current resident of Eden Heights in Olean, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) in Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Born Nov. 5, 1949, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Homer Earl and Wilma Jones Stives.

Carolyn was a graduate of Bolivar Central School, Class of 1969. She was employed by Cuba Central School as a crossing guard for many years prior to her retirement.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Anne Stives of Flinton, Pa.; several cousins, including Fred (Ella) Stives of Bolivar; and several nieces and nephews, Brent Stives, Angie Stives, Christopher Stives and Kathleen Stives.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Ronald Stives.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will be held following visitation at 3 p.m. Pastor Larry Allen, of the Richburg First Day Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Hallsport Cemetery, Willing.

Memorials may be made to Total Senior Care, 519 N. Union St., Olean NY 14760.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
OCT
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
