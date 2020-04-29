|
SALAMANCA - Carolyn J. Giardini, 80, of 74 Broad St., formerly of the South Nine Mile Road in Allegany, passed away Monday (April 27, 2020) at the Salamanca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salamanca.
Born March 6, 1940, in Olean, she was the daughter of Dominic and Marie Martinelli Panada. On Aug. 14, 1982, in Chipmonk, she married Gerald R. "Jerry" Giardini, who predeceased her April 14, 2017.
Carolyn was a graduate of Olean High School and began working at an early age, first for the Social Security Administration, and later for many years in the medical records departments of St. Francis Hospital and then Olean General Hospital until her retirement.
She was a longtime member of the former St. John the Baptist Church in Chipmonk, where she played the organ for many years. She was appointed Justice of the Peace for the town of Carrollton as well.
She and her late husband enjoyed attending clambakes and raising farm animals. They were also members of the Allegany American Legion and ran the euchre club there for years. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed sharing her family history with family and friends.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey (Sarah) McCaul of Olean; a daughter, Janet McCaul of Salamanca; seven grandchildren, Luke Wenke, Camille Emborsky, Shawn Farr, Maximus McCaul, Samantha McCaul, Oran McCaul and Gibson Town; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Giardini in 2015.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Because of her love of animals, memorials may be made to an organization dear to Carolyn, America's Vet Dogs (vetdogs.org); or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 29, 2020