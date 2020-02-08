|
|
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Carolyn J. Lister, 77, of North Brooklynside Road, passed away Thursday (Feb. 8, 2020) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born March 6, 1942, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Albert and Flossie Bessey Lewis. On Dec. 21, 1963, in Dansville, N.Y., she married Harold A. Lister, who survives. They were married 57 years.
Carolyn was a longtime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1960. She graduated from Erie County Medical School's School of Nursing, in Buffalo, N.Y., with a bachelor of science in nursing.
She was employed with St. Francis Hospital and Cattaraugus Homecare & Hospice, both in Olean, N.Y., and Olean General Hospital, where she taught nursing with BOCES, Cattaraugus County, before her retirement.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Olean, where she was a primary teacher and played both the piano and organ. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Port Allegany chapter.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Harold, is a son, Shane A. (Heather) Lister of Mt. Jewett; two daughters, Amie L. (Greg) Titus of Danville and Wendy S. (Bruce) Whitman of Shinglehouse; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman (Joyce) Lewis of Bellefonte; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with Elder Pursel, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Olean, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2020