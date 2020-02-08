Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Lister


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Lister Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Carolyn J. Lister, 77, of North Brooklynside Road, passed away Thursday (Feb. 8, 2020) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.

Born March 6, 1942, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Albert and Flossie Bessey Lewis. On Dec. 21, 1963, in Dansville, N.Y., she married Harold A. Lister, who survives. They were married 57 years.

Carolyn was a longtime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1960. She graduated from Erie County Medical School's School of Nursing, in Buffalo, N.Y., with a bachelor of science in nursing.

She was employed with St. Francis Hospital and Cattaraugus Homecare & Hospice, both in Olean, N.Y., and Olean General Hospital, where she taught nursing with BOCES, Cattaraugus County, before her retirement.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Olean, where she was a primary teacher and played both the piano and organ. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Port Allegany chapter.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Harold, is a son, Shane A. (Heather) Lister of Mt. Jewett; two daughters, Amie L. (Greg) Titus of Danville and Wendy S. (Bruce) Whitman of Shinglehouse; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman (Joyce) Lewis of Bellefonte; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with Elder Pursel, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Olean, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorials can be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.

Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -