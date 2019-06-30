Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Sherman. View Sign Service Information Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service 8700 Lake Road (Rt. 19) LeRoy , NY 14482 (585)-768-2400 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Feb. 15, 1930, in Olean, a daughter of the late Howard and June Keller Cradduck.



Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who loved her community of Little Genesee and was involved in many aspects of it. She began her career as Genesee town clerk; worked as a town assessor; and became the director of the Genesee Library, and served as such for over 25 years.



She was known by her family and friends to always be outgoing, and sharing a smile with anyone she met. Carolyn assisted in establishing a women's quilting group and together, they made many quilts for people, especially those in need.



She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (David) Post of Somerdale, N.J., Mary (Robert) Isaman of Nathalie, Va. and Eileen (Leonard) Dries of LeRoy; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth (late Glenn) Benson of Whitesville and Gloria (late Jerry) Bell of Cory, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Laura Kelly, Sara Halleck and Wendie Scritchfield; along with many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Sherman, in 2005.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carolyn's life at a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday (July 7, 2019) at the West Clarksville Baptist Church, 9003 Daggett Hollow Road, Bolivar.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Genesee Quilters, Attn: Sue, 8351 State Route 17, Little Genesee, NY 14754.



