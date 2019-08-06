|
|
CUBA - Carolyn M. Abbott, 71, of Belfast, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019, at Cuba Memorial Hospital, after a long illness.
Carolyn was born Aug. 23, 1947, in Springville, grew up in Sardinia, and was the daughter of the late Jay and Louise Unger Armstrong. On June 29, 1968, she was married to Bruce H. Abbott, at the United Methodist Church, in Sardinia.
Carolyn was a 1965 graduate, of Arcade Central High School, and a 1967 graduate, of SUNY at Cobleskill, in nursery school education.
For a number of years, she worked as a reading instructor, at the Arcade Central Elementary School, and as a student aide, at Belfast Central High School.
She enjoyed going out to dinner with family and friends; her music; dancing; reading; and her cat, "Sam". Also, Carolyn enjoyed a good discussion, and was never shy about sharing her opinion about politics.
She is survived by her daughter, Vikki (Scott) Johnson of Middletown, Del.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Sharon (Richard) Cummings, James Armstrong, Kathleen Schumann, David (Peggy) Armstrong, Geneveive Cox and John (LaNor) Armstrong.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Leah R. Slavin.
A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced Sept. 8, 2019 at the White Cemetery, in Rushford.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 181, Belmont, NY 14813.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019