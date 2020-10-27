1/
Carolyn S. Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEGANY - Carolyn S. Fox, of 3100 Cranberry Road, formerly of West River Road and North 19th Street, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Kim Rossi, Rector, will officiate. Burial will be at Allegany Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Flowers are welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved