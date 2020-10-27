ALLEGANY - Carolyn S. Fox, of 3100 Cranberry Road, formerly of West River Road and North 19th Street, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Kim Rossi, Rector, will officiate. Burial will be at Allegany Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome.