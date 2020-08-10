1/1
Carolyn S. Hackett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLIVAR - Carolyn S. Hackett, 85, of 117 South St., passed away on Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) shortly after admission to Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Clarksville, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Leora "Odie" Jordan. On March 27, 1965, Carolyn married Kenneth Hackett, who preceded her in death on June 27, 2010.

Carolyn was employed by AVX Corp. in Olean, for 15 years, and later by Acme Electric Co. in Allegany, for 17 years, prior to her retirement. Carolyn returned to work, employed by the Allegany Co. Office of the Aging, doing nutrition dinners at the Bolivar Fire Hall, for 15 years, retiring in 2012.

She was an avid fan of the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines football and baseball teams, watching her grandsons play. She also enjoyed watching her granddaughters in track and soccer.

Along with her husband Ken, she was active in the Bolivar Little League. Carolyn was a life member of the N.A. 40+ motorcycle club. Carolyn and Ken traveled all over the U.S. on their motorcycle.

Surviving are two daughters, Victoria Simard of Bolivar and Jody (John) McLaughlin of Bolivar; two sons, James Murray of Savannah Ga. and Karl (Alice) Hackett of Bolivar; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Hackett of Bolivar and Patricia Learn of Bolivar; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Burch of Yorkshire; a brother-in-law, Ralph Best of Bolivar; an aunt, Rita Childs of Wellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hackett on Dec. 29, 2015; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Doug Jordan; three sisters, Beverly Brown, Constance "Connie" Best and Phyllis Neu.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) from the funeral home. Pastor Tim Taylor, of the Crosstown Alliance Church, Shinglehouse, Pa. officiating. Burial in Bowler Memorial Cemetery, Little Genesee.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffner Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved