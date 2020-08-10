BOLIVAR - Carolyn S. Hackett, 85, of 117 South St., passed away on Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) shortly after admission to Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.



Born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Clarksville, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Leora "Odie" Jordan. On March 27, 1965, Carolyn married Kenneth Hackett, who preceded her in death on June 27, 2010.



Carolyn was employed by AVX Corp. in Olean, for 15 years, and later by Acme Electric Co. in Allegany, for 17 years, prior to her retirement. Carolyn returned to work, employed by the Allegany Co. Office of the Aging, doing nutrition dinners at the Bolivar Fire Hall, for 15 years, retiring in 2012.



She was an avid fan of the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines football and baseball teams, watching her grandsons play. She also enjoyed watching her granddaughters in track and soccer.



Along with her husband Ken, she was active in the Bolivar Little League. Carolyn was a life member of the N.A. 40+ motorcycle club. Carolyn and Ken traveled all over the U.S. on their motorcycle.



Surviving are two daughters, Victoria Simard of Bolivar and Jody (John) McLaughlin of Bolivar; two sons, James Murray of Savannah Ga. and Karl (Alice) Hackett of Bolivar; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Hackett of Bolivar and Patricia Learn of Bolivar; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Burch of Yorkshire; a brother-in-law, Ralph Best of Bolivar; an aunt, Rita Childs of Wellsville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hackett on Dec. 29, 2015; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Doug Jordan; three sisters, Beverly Brown, Constance "Connie" Best and Phyllis Neu.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) from the funeral home. Pastor Tim Taylor, of the Crosstown Alliance Church, Shinglehouse, Pa. officiating. Burial in Bowler Memorial Cemetery, Little Genesee.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required.

