|
|
ANDOVER - Carolynn Roberta Lycette, 76, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) at Highland Park Healthcare Center, in Wellsville, following a long illness.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1943, in Bliss, the daughter of the late Charles Wesley and Winnifred Marie Geffers Jenison.
Carolynn was a 1962 graduate of Belmont High School, and a graduate of Alfred State College, with a degree in culinary arts. She was employed in the restaurant industry for 30 years and enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting and making crafts.
She is survived by two daughters, Renee (Robert) Stevens of Fairmont, W. Va. and Roberta Lynn (Kenny) Hazzard of Little Plymouth, Va.; two sons, Kenneth G. (Cheryle) Woodruff Jr. of Friendship and Leland C. Lycette of Richmond, Va.; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Kelly, Kenneth (Kristen) Woodruff III, Jesse Woodruff, Nikki (Mike) Graham, Ronnie Martin, Keith (Sara) Hazzard, Angel Hazzard and Kalvin Hazzard; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Sharon Morris of Wellsville; two brothers, Cecil E. Jenison of Wellsville and Lyle E. Jenison of Gloucester, Va.; as well as several several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by a sister, Thelma Mae Higday.
Friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) in the J.W. Embser Funeral Home, in Wellsville, with the funeral to follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Internment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 30, 2019