Catherine Ann Elwood
1949 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Catherine Ann Elwood, 70, of West Melbourne, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 21, 2019.

Born on Sept. 25, 1949, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Patricia Hopkins Parker. She married James E. Elwood Sr., who predeceased her.

Surviving is a son, James E. (Dawn) Elwood Jr.; three granddaughters, Katrina, Daphne and Kala; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Daniel; a sister, Pam Foskit; sisters-in-law, Barbara Elwood, Shelia (Roy) Hitchcock and Carol (Robert) Elwood; many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Jeff Parker; brother-in-law, Robert C. (Carol) Elwood; and a great-niece, Melissa Carson.

She will forever be in our hearts and will be missed by many. May she rest in peace.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved