WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Catherine Ann Elwood, 70, of West Melbourne, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 21, 2019.
Born on Sept. 25, 1949, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Patricia Hopkins Parker. She married James E. Elwood Sr., who predeceased her.
Surviving is a son, James E. (Dawn) Elwood Jr.; three granddaughters, Katrina, Daphne and Kala; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Daniel; a sister, Pam Foskit; sisters-in-law, Barbara Elwood, Shelia (Roy) Hitchcock and Carol (Robert) Elwood; many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Jeff Parker; brother-in-law, Robert C. (Carol) Elwood; and a great-niece, Melissa Carson.
She will forever be in our hearts and will be missed by many. May she rest in peace.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Born on Sept. 25, 1949, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Patricia Hopkins Parker. She married James E. Elwood Sr., who predeceased her.
Surviving is a son, James E. (Dawn) Elwood Jr.; three granddaughters, Katrina, Daphne and Kala; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Daniel; a sister, Pam Foskit; sisters-in-law, Barbara Elwood, Shelia (Roy) Hitchcock and Carol (Robert) Elwood; many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Jeff Parker; brother-in-law, Robert C. (Carol) Elwood; and a great-niece, Melissa Carson.
She will forever be in our hearts and will be missed by many. May she rest in peace.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 9, 2020.