CLYDE, N.C. - Catherine Haberly Colby, 88, passed away peacefully Monday (July 15, 2019) at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde.
Catherine is survived by two daughters, Patti Holmes and Kathy Groenhout; two sons, Michael and Stephen Colby; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Colby; and grandsons, Nicholas Colby Holmes and Swen Edward Groenhout.
In memory of Catherine, memorials are suggested to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Hendersonville, NC 28731; or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 17, 2019