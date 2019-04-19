Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine E. Geiss. View Sign

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Catherine E. Geiss, 94, of Harrisburg, formerly of Olean, N.Y., and Reading, passed away of natural causes Monday (April 15, 2019) at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg.



Born June 21, 1924, in Springfield, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Lloyd S. and Margaret Moon Thompson. Catherine was married to Earl M. Geiss for 70 years, prior to his passing on June 28, 2015.



Catherine is survived by her daughter, Alexis G. (Keith) Lang, of Buffalo, N.Y.; son, Gregory D. Geiss, of Harrisburg; and granddaughter, Michelle J. Geiss.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Chuck" Thompson; and half-brother, Tommy Thompson.



Her Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (April 22, 2019) at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Spring Township, Berks County.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg, 4000 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or to the local Humane Society or Animal Shelter of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.



2100 Linglestown Road

Harrisburg , PA 17110

