|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Catherine "Cathy" L. Adams, 65, of Linlyco Lake Road, passed away Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, in Buffalo.
She was born Feb. 1, 1954, in Salamanca, the daughter of the late Alfred and Elaine Rider Farnham.
Miss Adams was the elementary secretary at Ellicottville Central School for 20 years. She was an emergency medical technician for the Little Valley Ambulance Service for many years, and was a member of the Little Valley American Legion Auxiliary and Little Valley VFW Auxiliary.
She enjoyed her gardening and going on adventures with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, DJ Adams of Little Valley; Christie Winship of Little Valley; two grandchildren, Braden and Madisyn; and a brother, John (Rachel) Farnham of Great Valley.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Little Valley or the Cattaraugus Ambulance Service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019