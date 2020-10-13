1/1
Catherine M. "Cathy" Quigley
GREAT VALLEY - Catherine M. "Cathy" Quigley, 56, of Great Valley, died Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, following a short illness.

Born May 22, 1964, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alfreda Skudlarek Quigley.

She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1982. She earned her LPN at St. Francis Nursing School in 1995, and her associate of science nursing degree, at Jamestown Community College, in 1998.

Cathy had been employed as an LPN with the Pediatric Healthcare Services, Salamanca, for over three years. She had previously been employed with Omega Family Medicine, in Salamanca, for 20 years, and with the former Salamanca Nursing Home, Salamanca.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, as well as her friends. She also enjoyed traveling and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving are two sisters, Anne (David) Wiens of Gowanda and Elizabeth (Tom) Brown of Houston, Texas; a brother, Thomas (Martha) Quigley of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews; and her fiancée, Bill Shinners of Salamanca.

She was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence M. Quigley.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2020 at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Lonto, of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post No. 535, followed by a graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca, and will be announced in 2021.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
