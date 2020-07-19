CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Catherine "Cathy" Sorochin, 72, died July 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 29, 1948, and raised in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Cathy graduated from Stella Niagara Seminary High School in 1966, and Alfred State College in 1991, with an associate degree in accounting.
She was formerly employed at Kodak Inc.; Steuben Trust Company; Allen Dygert & Hauser Inc.; Jones Memorial Hospital; and Ionian's Associates.
She was an active member of the Genesee Valley Chorus; Amity Lake Association; MADD; and the Wellsville Lioness Club.
Her greatest loves were her family and friends, her pets and her time at Amity Lake. She loved bird watching and her beloved kitty, Cleo.
Cathy had a beautiful spirit. She was known for her sweet disposition, her love of God and tremendous emotional strength through all of her physical disabilities.
She is survived by two sons, Adam (Jennifer) Sorochin of Wellsville, N.Y. and Craig Sorochin of Barboursville; a was a proud grandmother to Michael and Megan Sorochin, Scott McMorris and Gabrielle Sorochin; sister to James (Marlene) Patrick Beazley; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Sorochin in 2005.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 25, 2020) in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 300 S. Main St., in Wellsville.
Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.