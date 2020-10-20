1/1
Cathleen A. Todd
PORTVILLE - Cathleen A. Todd, of 1192 Lillibridge Road, passed away Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Born Aug. 15, 1940, in Wetmore, Pa., she was the daughter of Anna Benson. On Feb. 12, 2000, she married Jim "J.T." Todd, who survives.

Cathleen was a graduate of Kane (Pa.) High School. Upon graduating, she worked for West Penn Power. She then stayed home to raise her three children.

Cathleen later returned to work, as the office manager for Nationwide Insurance and Bantelman and Associates, both in Olean.

Cathleen was a life member of the Hinsdale Fire Department. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she held the position of matron for three years.

She served on the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary, and was elected secretary of the board. Cathleen was also a member of the Hinsdale Garden Club; Allegany American Legion Post No. 892; Literacy Volunteer Board; Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society; and the Bethany Lutheran Church, in Olean.

She volunteered at the Cattaraugus County Nursing Home and for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She also worked for the election board for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Dawn (Will) Woodruff of Eureka, Calif., Lisa Carlson of Oneida and Andy (Anne) Carlson of Olean; three step-children, Kevin Todd of Little Genesee, Keith (Sheila) Todd of Portville and Krenda (Dan) Hale of Portville; a sister, Susan (Rich) Towsley of Penfield; grandchildren, Charles Watkins, Christina (Steven) Espinal, Katie (Alex) Webster, Ashely (Colt) Lowe, Amanda (Curt) Rowan, Aaron (Michelle) Hale, Pam (Pete) Wiatrowski, Ashley (John) Todd, Chris Todd, and Tiffany Woodruff; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother, Chuck (Patricia) Fetzeck; and two grandchildren, David Woodruff and Moriah Woodruff.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) at the Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean. Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, and at the convenience of the family.

The use of a mask and social distancing will be required during visitation and services.

Memorials if desired, may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive, Olean NY 14760, or Order of Eastern Star, 6 Temple St., Portville, NY 14770.

Online condolences can be expressed at guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
