PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Cathleen E. Carlson, 71, of E. Arnold Ave., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) in her home.
Born Feb. 23, 1949, in Olean, she was a daughter of James E. and Elizabeth McGavisk Weis. On June 7, 1975, in Port Allegany, she married Dr. Mark P. Carlson, who survives.
Cathleen was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1967. She represented Port Allegany High School in the Flaming Foliage Festival and was chosen first runner-up by the panel of judges. She also graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a bachelor of science in speech and hearing therapy, in 1971.
She was employed with the Rehab Center, Allegany, N.Y., and later as a substitute teacher with Intermediate Unit 9, Smethport.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family. She was a former 10-year member of the Port Allegany school board. She was also an avid reader.
Surviving in addition to her husband Dr. Mark, is a son, Dr. Nathan P. (Ashley) Carlson of Port Allegany; a daughter, Sara D. (Joseph) Pollock of Romansville; three grandchildren, Ryan P. Carlson, Charlotte G. Pollock and Maren E. Pollock; a brother, Thomas J. (Milynda) Weis of Lubbock, Texas; a sister, Lynn Hanrahan of Webster, N.Y.; two stepbrothers, Pat (Patty) Hickey and Mike (Rhonda) Hickey, both of Denver, Colo.; and a stepsister, Mary (Richard) Duke of Bronxville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth; and stepfather, James E. Hickey.
A memorial service will be held at a later time and place to be announced due to the pandemic.
Memorials can be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; the S.W. Smith Library, 201 E. Maple St., Port Allegany, PA 16743; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made switzerfuneralhome.com.