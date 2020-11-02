1/1
Cathleen E. Carlson
1949 - 2020
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Cathleen E. Carlson, 71, of E. Arnold Ave., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) in her home.

Born Feb. 23, 1949, in Olean, she was a daughter of James E. and Elizabeth McGavisk Weis. On June 7, 1975, in Port Allegany, she married Dr. Mark P. Carlson, who survives.

Cathleen was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1967. She represented Port Allegany High School in the Flaming Foliage Festival and was chosen first runner-up by the panel of judges. She also graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a bachelor of science in speech and hearing therapy, in 1971.

She was employed with the Rehab Center, Allegany, N.Y., and later as a substitute teacher with Intermediate Unit 9, Smethport.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family. She was a former 10-year member of the Port Allegany school board. She was also an avid reader.

Surviving in addition to her husband Dr. Mark, is a son, Dr. Nathan P. (Ashley) Carlson of Port Allegany; a daughter, Sara D. (Joseph) Pollock of Romansville; three grandchildren, Ryan P. Carlson, Charlotte G. Pollock and Maren E. Pollock; a brother, Thomas J. (Milynda) Weis of Lubbock, Texas; a sister, Lynn Hanrahan of Webster, N.Y.; two stepbrothers, Pat (Patty) Hickey and Mike (Rhonda) Hickey, both of Denver, Colo.; and a stepsister, Mary (Richard) Duke of Bronxville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth; and stepfather, James E. Hickey.

A memorial service will be held at a later time and place to be announced due to the pandemic.

Memorials can be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; the S.W. Smith Library, 201 E. Maple St., Port Allegany, PA 16743; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

Condolences can be made switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
Sincere condolences to all of Cathy’s family. I remember her well in our high school years. We were cheerleaders together, and she was well admired. Lois Redington Montag
Lois Montag
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
To the Carlson family...we are so very sorry for your loss...we are speechless...please know that our thoughts and our prayers are with you all at this time...
Joe & Mary Pollock
Family
