He was born May 27, 1997, in Olean, a son to Elizabeth "Marlene" West and Gerald Morgan.



Cecil was a 2016 graduate of Perry Central School. He was on the Perry football, wrestling and chess teams.



He was currently employed at Ken's Tree Service in Warsaw. He had worked for Tim Gelder Construction in Amherst, Dziezc Farm in Bliss and True Farm in Perry.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warsaw.



Cecil enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering on vehicles or anything he could take apart, playing video games, tattoos designed by Andrew Carter of Revelation Ink, NASCAR Races as well as the local Wyoming County Speedway. He was a history and military history buff, especially with the Marine Corps in honor of his late grandfather who was a retired Marine.



He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth "Marlene" West of Perry; father, Gerald Morgan of Portageville; maternal grandmother, Lila Emmons of Castile; paternal grandparents, Richard (Donna) Morgan of Rushford; maternal great-grandmother, Doris Emmons of Perry; sister, Selena (Cody Daniel) Beardslee of Perry; two brothers, Dylan Morgan of Belfast and Jesse James (Kayla Dills) Beardslee of Perry; his best friend, Devan Pries of Perry; three aunts, Nikki Ferrin of Castile, Lisa (Richard) Capps of Norfolk, Va., and Nicole (Paul) Murphy of Belmont; one uncle, Ronald Morgan of Centerville; many cousins and friends; and his two dogs, Indy and Daytona.



He is preceded in death by and infant sister, Michaela Lee Morgan, who passed away March 6, 1994; maternal grandfather, Paul James Beardslee, who died Nov. 20, 1980; two great-grandfathers, Cecil Arthur Emmons and Robert Pendleton; and two uncles, Francis Emmons and Loren Dean Morgan.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today (May 24, 2019) at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 N. Main St. in Perry. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday (May 25, 2019) at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Freedom Cemetery in Freedom.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , Wyoming County SPCA, Walter Klein American Legion Post 532 in Warsaw or to the Robert W. Howden American Legion Post 1504 in Belfast.



For more information please call (585) 237-2626; or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.eaton



