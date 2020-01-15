|
SALAMANCA - Chad Skoken, 38, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Monday (Jan. 13, 2020).
Born May 30, 1981, in Jamestown, he was the son of William (Cindy) Skoken and Malinda (Wendell) Haines, all of Salamanca.
Chad was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 2000. He had been employed in the construction field and had been employed at Worth W. Smith in Salamanca.
He will be remembered as a great father and enjoyed spending time with his daughters. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Chad was an eternal goonie, a kind and gentle man who had a love for everyone and everything.
Surviving, besides his parents, are two daughters, River Skoken of Salamanca and Maleena Adamzcak of Orchard Park; a sister, Molly (Justin) Wojtowicz of Randolph; maternal grandfather, Virgle (Sandra) Poling of Bradford, Pa.; paternal grandmother, Susan Skoken of Salamanca; two nephews, Laiden and Madden Wojtowicz, both of Randolph; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time memorial services will be held with Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to EARS, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 15, 2020