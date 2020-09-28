FRANKLINVILLE - Charlene M. Howard, of Route 16, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a five-year battle with cancer.
Born March 14, 1955 in Warham, Mass., she was the daughter of Jack and Martha Owens Pixley.
Charlene was a 1973 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville. She waitressed many places in the area, including Ischua Valley Country Club; Hearth Restaurant in Ellicottville; Little Berchtesgarden in Franklinville; and the school cafeteria at Franklinville Central School.
"Char" was a member of the Ischua Valley County Club, were she enjoyed golfing and bowling. She enjoyed many bowling trips and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving besides her father of Franklinville, is a son, Scott (Missy) Howard of Attica; two grandsons, Zak and Jake Howard; and several cousins, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother in 2008; and a brother, Randy (Kate) Pixley in 2003.
A private graveside service will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery in Machias.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Blount Library, 5 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737 or the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.