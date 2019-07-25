OSWAYO, Pa. - Charles A. "Charlie" Sutton, 81, of Oswayo, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in his home in Winter Haven, Fla.



Born Feb. 11, 1937, in Whitesville, N.Y., he was the son of Robert Joseph and Lillian Hulse Sutton. On Nov. 13, 1956, in Coudersport, he married the former Charlotte Hallock, who predeceased him Jan. 25, 2017.



A graduate of Genesee High School, he served honorably with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



Charles owned and operated Sutton Construction and retired from PDM. He was a member of Masonic Sharon Lodge 598.



Surviving are two sons, Jerry D. (Jan) Sutton of Lakeland, Fla., and Gary A. (Penny) Sutton of Oswayo; a daughter, Rhonda S. (Ned) Waters of Bartow, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jason (Jenna) Sutton, Kayla (Adam) Dean, Lacey Waters, Jenna Waters and Ben Sutton; five great-grandchildren, Jillian, Jocelyn and Jenson Sutton, and McKenna and Jeb Dean; four siblings, Maude (James) Goodenough of Gold, Lynn (Judy) Graves of Covington, Linda (Roy) Thomison of Blossburg and Lucillle Copp of Emporium; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by six siblings, Dorothy Nelson, Leo J. Graves, Louise Payne, Leon D. Graves, Lowell T. Graves and Byron D. Sutton.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (July 27th, 2019) in Sutton Ossowasso Cemetery, Rumsey Street Extension, Oswayo. Officiant Donald Hyde will preside. A luncheon will follow in Sutton Park, Oswayo.



Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA.



Online condolences may be expressed www.olneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 25, 2019