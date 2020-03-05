|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Charles D. Freeman, of Lyndon Road, died Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at his home, following an apparent heart attack.
Born Nov. 3, 1943, in Franklinville, he was the son of Howard and Glenola Breton Freeman. On July 18, 1964, in Franklinville, he married Jacqueline Rogers, who died April 19, 1999. On June 19, 2004, in Perry, he married Kathleen Bloom, who survives.
Mr. Freeman was a 1962 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, and was employed for over 40 years at Dresser Rand in Olean.
He was a former member of the Ischua Valley Historical Society and was an avid collector, reader and enjoyed going to auctions.
Surviving, besides his wife of Franklinville, are two daughters, Tena (Dusty) Smith of Rushford and Kim (Bill) Hirschman of Woodsville, N.H.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Matthew) Kubic, Jamie (Hogan) Bailey, William Hirschman and Allison Hirschman; five great-grandchildren, Ballard, Lola, Lexi, Mattie Jo and Waylon; along with several nieces and nephews; a stepdaughter, Laura Bloom; and step-granddaughter, Nikitta Nallakukkala.
He was predeceased by two brothers, William Freeman and Howard Freeman; and a stepdaughter, Julia Bloom.
Friends may gather with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where his funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Celebrating his life will be Rev. David Fisher. Burial will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept., 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 5, 2020