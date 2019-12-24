|
CUBA - Charles E. Burdick, of 406 Linwood Dr., passed away Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Charles was born on April 29, 1945, in Olean, and was a son of Philip G. Burdick and Harriette Mae Miller. On July 3, 1969, in Allegany, he married his wife of 30 years, Karen A. Green, who predeceased him on Dec. 26, 1999. On Dec. 1, 2001, at his home in Cuba, he married Sharon L. Bunker, who survives.
Charles was a 1963 graduate of Portville Central School. He lived in Mt. Holly, N.J. from 1972 to 1977, where he worked at Burlington Ash Vault. Charles moved back to New York in May of 1977. He began working at Stroehmann's as a driver, where he earned a one million mile safe driving record. Charles worked his way up to transportation manager at Stroehmann's, before retiring in 2006, after 30 years. After his retirement, he drove for First Transit (OATS) bus service, for about five years, until 2015.
Charles always enjoyed his family and put them first. He also enjoyed driving his motor home, boating and camping. Charles was always working around his home and property.
Along with his loving second wife, Charles is survived by their children, Charles E. (Ana) Burdick of Arlington, Texas, Phillip W. (Beth) Burdick of Portville, Pam S. Burdick of Derby, Penny S. (Keith) Weiss of Kernersville, N.C., Gina L. (Christopher) Gluck of Portville, and Wendy L. (William) Meyers of Peru; 18 grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; five siblings, Rosie M (Russell) Green Sr. of Kearneysville, W.V., Lucy S. Dennis of Beverly, N.J., Linda L. Borden of Cuba, Janet A. Seeley of Cuba and Richard F. (Wanda) Borden of Juliustown, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (Dec. 27, 2019). The Rev. Dr. Anthony L. Evans will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019