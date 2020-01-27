|
|
CERES - Charles "Charlie" E. Hollowell, 76, of 192 Bells Brook Road, Ceres, passed away unexpectedly Friday (Jan. 24, 2020).
Born July 21, 1943, in Olean, he was the son of the late Maurice and Emma Edmunds Hollowell.
He grew up in Olean, with his eight brothers and sisters, and graduated from Olean High School.
Upon graduation, Charlie volunteered to enlist in the U.S. Army, from 1966 to 1969, and served his country honorably. During the Vietnam War, he was a gunner for a recovery team. He participated in many search and rescue missions, saving and helping anyone he could. He then went on to work for Dresser Rand, and later retired after 20 plus years, from the United States Post Office.
Charlie loved sports. He played fast pitch softball with his brother Gerry. Charlie loved games of all kinds and especially playing cards. Charlie also played pool. As a young man, he loved music and often had a group of guys in the basement, getting together to jam in the early days of rock and roll. In his late teens and twenties, he loved muscle cars and loved being able to work on them with his godson, Dana Kuhn. He loved nature and liked to hunt. His early home on the North Nine Mile was a haven for his love of nature and a family gathering place.
Charlie was affiliated with the VFW Lodge 1619 in Olean, and was a commander of Lodge 619 in the late 1980's.
Charlie never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he came in contact with. In his free time, he enjoyed working in his workshop, snowmobiling, hunting, playing cards, casino trips, horse racing, and he was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed camping trips with his daughters, and could often be seen on the porch of his home during the summer, barbecuing chicken on the grill or cooking his famous breakfast home fries, for many family members and friends who visited throughout the years.
Charlie was a friendly and welcoming man who loved his friends and family. He was kindhearted and always ready to lend a hand. His children and Carol were central to his life. As one of nine children, he loved having people around. He had an open door that welcomed all who crossed the threshold.
Charles Hollowell is survived by his long-time partner, Carol Marcellin of Ceres; his daughters, Jessica Hollowell-McKay (Tom McKay) of Rochester and Josie Hollowell of Houston, Texas; and their brother, Mark Whitney (Amy Gadway) of Keeseville; his siblings, Alice Lundy of Erie, Pa., June Conley of Syracuse and Gerald (Linda Crawford) Hollowell of Wake Forest, N.C.; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
Charles was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Ronald Hollowell, Maurice Hollowell, Robert Hollowell, Beverly Echelberger and (Vivian) Jean Kuhn.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 27, 2020