Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hollowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. "Charlie" Hollowell


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. "Charlie" Hollowell Obituary
CERES - Charles "Charlie" E. Hollowell, 76, of 192 Bells Brook Road, Ceres, passed away unexpectedly Friday (Jan. 24, 2020).

Born July 21, 1943, in Olean, he was the son of the late Maurice and Emma Edmunds Hollowell.

He grew up in Olean, with his eight brothers and sisters, and graduated from Olean High School.

Upon graduation, Charlie volunteered to enlist in the U.S. Army, from 1966 to 1969, and served his country honorably. During the Vietnam War, he was a gunner for a recovery team. He participated in many search and rescue missions, saving and helping anyone he could. He then went on to work for Dresser Rand, and later retired after 20 plus years, from the United States Post Office.

Charlie loved sports. He played fast pitch softball with his brother Gerry. Charlie loved games of all kinds and especially playing cards. Charlie also played pool. As a young man, he loved music and often had a group of guys in the basement, getting together to jam in the early days of rock and roll. In his late teens and twenties, he loved muscle cars and loved being able to work on them with his godson, Dana Kuhn. He loved nature and liked to hunt. His early home on the North Nine Mile was a haven for his love of nature and a family gathering place.

Charlie was affiliated with the VFW Lodge 1619 in Olean, and was a commander of Lodge 619 in the late 1980's.

Charlie never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he came in contact with. In his free time, he enjoyed working in his workshop, snowmobiling, hunting, playing cards, casino trips, horse racing, and he was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed camping trips with his daughters, and could often be seen on the porch of his home during the summer, barbecuing chicken on the grill or cooking his famous breakfast home fries, for many family members and friends who visited throughout the years.

Charlie was a friendly and welcoming man who loved his friends and family. He was kindhearted and always ready to lend a hand. His children and Carol were central to his life. As one of nine children, he loved having people around. He had an open door that welcomed all who crossed the threshold.

Charles Hollowell is survived by his long-time partner, Carol Marcellin of Ceres; his daughters, Jessica Hollowell-McKay (Tom McKay) of Rochester and Josie Hollowell of Houston, Texas; and their brother, Mark Whitney (Amy Gadway) of Keeseville; his siblings, Alice Lundy of Erie, Pa., June Conley of Syracuse and Gerald (Linda Crawford) Hollowell of Wake Forest, N.C.; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

Charles was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Ronald Hollowell, Maurice Hollowell, Robert Hollowell, Beverly Echelberger and (Vivian) Jean Kuhn.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -