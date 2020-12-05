1/1
Charles E. "Bud" Kennedy Jr.
1936 - 2020
HILLSDALE, Pa. - Charles E. "Bud" Kennedy Jr., 84, a longtime resident of South Nine Mile Road, in Allegany, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020).

Born July 3, 1936, in Galeton, he was the son of Charles E. and Naomi Kelly Kennedy, Sr. On Nov. 26, 1964, in St. Mary's, he married Anne P. Herbstritt, who predeceased him Aug. 10, 2005.

Bud was raised in Galeton, and later earned his masters in earth science and geology, from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. He taught earth science for many years, at Allegany High School, prior to his retirement.

He was very interested in stamp collecting, both buying and selling (mostly buying!). He also enjoyed golfing.

He was a longtime member of the Allegany Knights of Columbus Council 1220 and was manager of its Harmon Club for many years. He also was a member of the Olean Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and enjoyed helping to organize the yearly festivals at Gargoyle Park.

Surviving are four daughters, Coleen (Mark) Martino of Walston, Maureen (Henny Hanes) Jones of Genesee, Noreen Boland of Erie and Aileen (Jeff) Hebner of Statesville, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Patrick (Renee) Kennedy of Elkland; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Mike Boland.

The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at in the funeral home. Rev. David Tourville will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

To view the funeral service live online, log onto http://buffalomedia.net/12072020 moments before the service begins at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, PO Box 37, Olean, NY 14760 or to the Allegany Knights of Columbus, Fifth and Main St., Allegany, NY 14706.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
