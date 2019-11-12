|
ELDRED, Pa. - Charles F. Fenstermaker, of 3401 Route 446, Eldred, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at Sena- Kean Manor, in Smethport, after a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 14, 1939, in Kane, he was the son of Charles L. and Gertrude Miller Fenstermaker. On Aug. 3, 1983, in Hinsdale, he married Mary Rucinski, who survives.
Charlie worked as a draftsman at Dresser Rand, in Olean, N.Y., for many years. He was a member of the Pulaski Club, in Olean, and St. Raphael's Catholic Church, in Eldred. He loved gardening and working outside.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Jessica) Fenstermaker of Washington, D.C.; four sons, Lawrence (Bonnie) Fenstermaker of Hesston, Kan., Charles "Art" (Pamela) Fenstermaker of Stratham, N.H., Joseph (Lori LaBella) Fenstermaker of Gastonia, N.C. and Donald (Darlene) Fenstermaker of Rochester, N.H.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Wilber of Meadville.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service on Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to Rural Ministries, 472 Sartwell Creek Road, Port Allegany, PA 16743.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019