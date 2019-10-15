|
IRVING, Texas - Charles Henry "Charlie" Shelander, 94, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away in Texas on Oct. 6, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia. He was born in Olean, on Feb. 7, 1925, the son of Carl Henry Shelander and Laura Belle Smith Shelander.
He worked as a train car inspector, and repair specialist, for the Pennsylvania Railroad, during the 1940s and 50s. He also was a hone machine operator for The Van der Horst Corporation in North Olean, until his retirement in 1980.
Charlie served his country proudly in the Air Force, during World War II, from 1941 to 1946, when he repaired allied airplanes in southern Italy. He was a member of the American Legion for many years.
After the war, Charlie married Ann Marie Ceci, also of Olean, in 1947. She passed away in 1978. On May 27, 1979, he married the former Phyllis E. Foster Mather, and they were together, until her passing, on Sept. 26, 2013.
Charlie was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Charlie was an avid golfer and won many amateur golf tournaments in the Olean area. He also loved traveling. During retirement, he and Phyllis lived in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Las Cruces, N.M. and Sierra Vista, Ariz., usually close to a golf course. He moved to Texas to be closer to his son in Nov. 2014, residing at The Remington, an independent living community, in Valley Ranch, Texas.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Daniel) McGraw of Olean; his son, Charles "Chuck" (Darlene) Shelander Jr. of Irving, Texas; a stepson, Geoffrey (Diane) Mather in Simsbury, Conn.; six grandchildren, Dan McGraw Jr. and Chris McGraw, both of Olean, Sean Shelander of Westfield Mass., Jason Shelander of Framingham, Mass., Graham Mather of Salt Lake City, Utah and Gretchen Mather of Lexington Mass.; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Olean. There are no calling hours.
The inurnment of his ashes, at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, in Allegany, N.Y., will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to hospice in the city of your choice. Please visit VitasCommunityConnection.org, and select "make a donation."
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019