ALLEGANY - Charles J. Fortuna, 87, of 106 N. Third St., passed away Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility.
Born Feb. 25, 1932, in Olean, he was the son of Sebastin and Felicia Quattrone Fortuna. On Nov. 24, 1951, at St. John's Church, in Olean, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Stavish, who predeceased him Sept. 9, 2003.
Charlie attended Allegany Central School, and later enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served with the 508th Airborne, during the Korean War, from 1951-1954.
He had been employed as a truck driver, for Olean Wholesale, for 35 years, retiring in 1994. He also was a bus driver, for Allegany-Limestone Central School, for 12 years.
Charlie was a member of St. Bonaventure Church; the Allegany American Legion; and was a past president of the Allegany Fire Department. He was one of the founders of Midget League Football, in Allegany, and coached for 20 years. He also served for 20 years on the Allegany Town Board, and four years on the Allegany Village Board.
Surviving are three sons, Michael C. (Georgia) Fortuna, Dennis J. (Kelly) Fortuna and Richard A. Fortuna, all of Allegany; two daughters, Denise M. (Stephen) Stady of Wilmington, N.C. and Felicia E. Fortuna of Allegany; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Scacchi of Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by three brothers, Francis, Joseph and Peter Fortuna; and two sisters, Theresa Fortuna, who died as an infant, and Mary Monkhouse.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion ritual team.
Memorials may be made to the Allegany American Legion, 4350 NY-417, Allegany, NY 14706; the Allegany Engine Co., 188 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; or to Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, 140 W. Main St., Cuba, NY 14727.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2019