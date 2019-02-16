Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. "Chuck" Gould. View Sign

ELDRED, Pa. - Charles J. "Chuck" Gould, 84, of 26 Elm St., Eldred, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) surrounded by his loving family, at Bradford Regional Medical Center.



Born Jan. 28, 1935, in Hinsdale N.Y., he was a son of the late Fredrick and Ida Payne Gould Jr. He attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, N.Y.



On April 16, 2016, in Evan Memorial United Methodist Church, he married Susan Gibson Gould, who survives.



Chuck worked at Olean (N.Y.) Tile Plant, then Fibercell Trucking in Portville, N.Y. He took his Act 120 training, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and became chief of police in Eldred. He later started Chuck's Residential Plumbing and Heating, serving the Bradford area. He joined the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford as the maintenance director, and he retired after 17 years, during which time he also worked part-time as a police officer for Foster Township Police Department. He was appointed a Pennsylvania constable in 2003, and worked thru 2017. In recent years, he operated C&J Woodshop, in Eldred.



He was a member of Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee; the Eldred Conservative Club; and the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church and former chairman of the trustee's.



Surviving, in addition to his wife Susan, is a son, Jeff (Stacy) Gould of Eldred; two daughters, Darcy (Bill Burlingame) Dwaileebe of Olean and Jerri Martin of New York; nine grandchildren, Dale J. Bell, Josh Dwaileebe, Jeremy Dwaileebe, Dustin Gould, Jeffrey Gould, JaLiesa Gould, Makayla Gould, Jesse Gould and Thomas Gould; two great-grandchildren, Oasis Dwaileebe and Kiyah Gould; two sisters, Rose Tyler and June Gould; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Bell Howard; his wife, Dorothy Doughman Gould; two brothers, Edward Gould and Richard Gould; and a sister, Elizabeth Wagner.



Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) from the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) in the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the 4H McKean County Rough Riders, 17129 Route 6, Smethport PA 16749; Evans Memorial UMC, PO Box 427, Lewis Run, PA 16738; or a .



372 East Main St

Bradford , PA 16701

