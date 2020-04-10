|
PORTVILLE - Charles M. "Chuck" Witter, of Portville, passed away Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 21, 1931, in Olean, he was a son of the late LeRoy and Malita Clemons Witter Sr. On March 18, 1978, he married the former Rose Kush, who survives.
Chuck attended Olean High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at March Air Force Base in California, from 1951 to 1954.
He worked for Pepsi Bottling Works in Olean and Clark Brothers, later Dresser-Rand, from where he retired in 1991, after 37 years of employment.
Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved taking care of his lawn and traveling. He and his wife wintered in Florida for 17 years at Holiday Village in Mims, where he enjoyed shrimping and playing bingo. He was also an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan.
Chuck also served as a scout leader in Westons Mills and was a member of Portville American Legion Post 814, the United Steelworkers and Christ United Methodist Church in Olean, as well as a former member of the Eagles and Elks clubs.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, Chuck is survived by his four children, Diane (David) Campbell of Portville, Joel (Traci) Witter of Temple, Texas, Sharon (Paul) Batesky of Olean and Marlene (Brian) Pollock of Navasota, Texas; two stepchildren, Larry Myers of Orlando, Fla. and Kathryn (Jerry) Scutt of Portville; 11 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren, including a very special step-granddaughter, Kerry Grisewood of Westons Mills; 12 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by six brothers, LeRoy Jr. (Esther), Donald (Marie), Ray (Janet), Robert (Geraldine "Gerry"), Richard "Dick" (Marguerite "Pat") and Daniel; three sisters, Donna Grey, Naomi "Tootie" (Alan) MacNeal and Gloria (William "Red") Bright; and a stepdaughter, Sandi Myers Crawford.
Private family funeral services are being held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
Memorials may be made to the Portville Fire Department, PO Box 781, Portville, NY14770; or the , Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020