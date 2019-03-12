ARLINGTON, Va. - Charles Martin Bredehoft, 87, of McLean, Va., passed away March 5, 2019, at Arleigh Burke Pavilion, at Vinson Hall Retirement Community, in McLean.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Martin Bredehoft.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (March 15, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Funeral services will be held, beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., Saturday (March 16, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a Divine Liturgy at St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Olean at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, in Allegany.
A complete obituary will be in Wednesday's Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2019