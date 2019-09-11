Home

Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles P. Smith III Obituary
JUPITER, Fla. - Charles P. Smith III passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, with his wife at his side, having struggled with ALS for the past two years.

Born in Boulder, Colo., on May 16, 1957, Charlie married Paulette Susan Schwab, in Boynton Beach, on April 6, 1980.

He worked for All-Tech Roofing in Jupiter for many years. He enjoyed hunting with his dad and sons in New York and spent many happy years helping his sons as they competed in go-kart racing.

His survivors include his wife "Sue;" two sons, Kevin (Nicole) of Lexington, S.C. and Justin (Mandy) of Jupiter; a grandson he loved spending time with, Jase Smith; his father and stepmother, Charles P. and Marcella Smith of Olean, N.Y.; his stepfather, Leo Stetson of Florida; two sisters, Susan (Joseph) McCleaf of Fairfield, Pa. and Jodie (Smith) LaRue of Greenfield Center, Pa.; and a brother, Devin Smith of Palm City.

Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Stetson; sister, Dainel Davis; and a brother, Robbie Stetson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Foundation.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
