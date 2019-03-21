Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Richard Gordon. View Sign

RUSHFORD - Charles Richard Gordon, of 7700 Route 243, died Tuesday (March 19, 2019) in the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.



He was born March 13, 1926, in Belfast, a son of the late Lloyd and Edna Hitchings Gordon. On June 27, 1964, in the Rushford United Methodist Church, he married Ola Lou Balcom, who survives.



He was a certified lay speaker, a former bus driver and custodian for Belfast Central School and a former television repairman for Chamberlain Appliances in Cuba. He also was an avid bowler, playing at the Belmont Lanes for 29 years.



Charles and his wife enjoyed traveling and did most of their traveling riding the train. These trips included train rides across Canada and visiting most of the 50 states, including the Grand Canyon and Disney World.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their sons, Terry (Lauri) Gordon of Sharon Springs and Ted (Lisa) Gordon of Rushford; and three grandchildren.



Family and friends may gather from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 24, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (March 25, 2019) in the Belfast United Methodist Church. Lee Carlson and Craig Buelow will co-officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Belfast.



21 N Genesee St

Fillmore , NY 14735

